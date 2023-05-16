HOOD RIVER — Parkhurst Place, an Enlivant community, has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2023-24 Best Senior Living Community in the category of Best Assisted Living .
The ratings offer a look at the best senior living communities across the United States, to assist older adults and their loved ones when researching and choosing the right senior living community for them.
“We are honored and proud to have Parkhurst Place named to this list,” said Sharla Weber-Mosqueda, executive director. “This direct feedback from residents and family members acknowledges our team’s hard work and dedication to our mission of enriching lives through meaningful relationships and vibrant communities.”
U.S. News evaluated nearly 4,000 communities in one or more of the following categories: Independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement. U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News’ statistical assessment of performance on consumer satisfaction surveys administered between April 2022 and November 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.
For more information on the U.S. News Best Senior Living, explore Facebook, Twitter and Instagram using #BestSeniorLiving. For more about living at our community or Enlivant, visit Enlivant.com.
Commented