The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and Hood River City Police responded to a drowning at the Hood River Marina on Friday, May 12. The remains of a Hood River man were recovered from the Marina the following day, according to a sheriff’s report.
On Friday, May 12 at approximately 6:47 p.m., the Hood River County 911 center received a 911 call reporting that a subject was drowning at the Hood River Marina. Patrol units from the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and Hood River City Police responded. On arriving they discovered that Dennis Howe (70) of Parkdale had gone into the water and not resurfaced, falling from a sailboat being operated by Rex McCourt (71) of Hood River. The sailboat was in the process of docking in a slip at the time the incident occurred.
Multiple bystanders had gone into the water to attempt to find Howe but had not located him, and responders transitioned to a death investigation and recovery, said the sheriff’s report. The Skamania County Dive Team was called to assist with recovery, but darkness fell before recovery could be made. The operation resumed the following day and Howe’s remains were recovered at approximately 10 a.m. on May 13.
The incident remains under investigation. Anybody who may have witnessed the incident or have relevant information is requested to please contact the Hood River County Sheriff’s Office.
