PORTLAND — Helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier. Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more.
Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope included in February. Customers who pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program.
This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, from $1 per month, which is incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Pacific Power. To enroll in the fixed donation program, call Pacific Power toll-free at 1-888-221-7070.
