Winter Wandering

A jogger runs in the snow along an irrigation canal near Parkdale in this photograph by News reader Tracie Hornung. Winter weather made for difficult travel conditions over the Christmas holiday, with snow, hail and freezing rain all showing up in the Gorge over the weekend.

 Tracie Hornung photo

PORTLAND — Helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier. Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more.

Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope included in February. Customers who pay their bills electronically can send a check or enroll in the fixed donation program.

This program allows customers to donate any dollar amount, from $1 per month, which is incorporated into their monthly bill. Fixed donations will also be matched 2-for-1 by Pacific Power. To enroll in the fixed donation program, call Pacific Power toll-free at 1-888-221-7070.