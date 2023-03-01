SALEM — The Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) has announced a $2.7 million investment in wildfire risk reduction projects across the state. This strategic one-time investment is being made at the local and county levels through community wildfire protection plans (CWPP).
Projects will happen in 25 CWPP planning areas, including Hood River and Gilliam counties.
Projects include promoting wildfire-specific community risk reduction efforts, community education, defensible space projects, home assessments, media campaigns, signage, fuel mitigation programs, and grant funds.
The OSFM’s fire risk reduction specialists worked with local CWPP planning groups to determine where funding was needed. This selection process was based on actionable projects, underserved communities, and the risk of fire in or near communities.
The funds are part of the OSFM’s Fire Adapted Oregon initiative, available because of Senate Bill 762.
The OSFM’s Fire Adapted Oregon initiative was created to help prepare communities for wildfire and reduce its impacts. Fire Adapted Oregon offers education and training to empower communities to protect themselves and their property from wildfire.
