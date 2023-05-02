HOOD RIVER — The Oregon Youth Authority (OYA) is looking for nurturing and supportive people from diverse backgrounds to work with youth and young adult as foster parents.
Applicants don’t need previous foster care experience to sign up, and OYA will provide a wide range of training and support in this journey.
OYA is the state’s juvenile justice agency, working with young people between ages 12-24 who have been committed to their custody through the courts. OYA provides safe environments and opportunities for reformation, with the vision that youth go on to lead productive, crime-free lives. Some of the young people in OYA custody spend time in juvenile correctional facilities, but the majority live in the community. They are placed in the most appropriate setting for them to get the treatment and support they need to be healthy, productive members of their communities — residential programs, community supports and foster homes. Youth and young adults placed in foster care are ready to live in a stable community setting, attend public school and work toward independence. Foster families provide a critical experience of family living and support for youth.
OYA’s foster care program is different from others in that they only provide homes for teenagers and young adults and don’t do adoptions. OYA serves teens who are working their way toward returning home, as well as youth ages 18-24 who need help learning independent-living skills. OYA often tries to place youth in foster homes that are near their home of origin and community so that they can be near their families and local support networks; however, there are currently no foster homes in Hood River, which means local youth who are good candidates for foster care have to go live elsewhere in Oregon or may not have any available homes at all. Having additional foster families in the Gorge would help ensure these youth could receive foster care in their community.
OYA foster parents have a strong support network. Each home is assigned a local certifier that calls at least once a week and visits at least monthly, in addition to providing continual support via phone or email. OYA provides training, ranging from first aid and CPR to the court system and how to support each young person’s specific needs and behaviors.
Also, each youth or young adult has a parole and probation officer that works closely with the foster parents and foster program, as well as family and community supports to ensure everyone’s needs are meet. Parole and probation officers also call frequently and come out the home at least once a month.
Youth and young adults in care have their own state medical card to pay for their medical, mental health and other necessary treatment costs. Foster parents are required to provide their basic housing, food, clothing, transportation, recreational opportunities, spending money and reasonable incidentals. OYA foster families receive a monthly tax-free stipend of $1,638 per individual in care to reimburse them for the services they provide.
Some requirements to be a parent are:
• Must be at least 21 years old to work with ages 12-18 or 25 years old to work with ages 18-24.
• Have separate source of income.
• Pass the Criminal History Check.
• Your home passes health and home safety standards to include an available room for the youth or young adults.
• Be able to adequately provide supervision and care for youth between the ages of 12-24 years of age.
• Emotionally mature and able to help youth build positive relationships and develop life skills.
To learn more about being an OYA foster parent, please contact Deven Edgerton at deven.edgerton@oya.oregon.gov or 503-884-6020 or visit bit.ly/oyafostercare.
