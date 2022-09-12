SALEM — People in Oregon continue to feel the impacts of a changing climate, through larger wildfires, hotter days, intense storms and worsening drought conditions. These recurring events, coupled with the ever-present threat of a 9.0-plus magnitude Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake and a resulting tsunami, emphasize the urgent need for everyone in the state to be prepared.
September is National Preparedness Month, and the state’s theme — Plan Today. Ready Tomorrow — urges everyone to take active steps to plan and prepare today to be ready for future emergencies and disasters.
“Every Oregonian can be ready for emergencies, and it doesn’t have to be expensive or happen all at once,” said Oregon Emergency Management (OEM) Director Andrew Phelps. “I know it can feel overwhelming, but it’s about doing what you can, where you are, with what you have, to keep yourself and your family safe.”
Being ready means having an emergency plan (www.ready.gov/plan), staying informed and aware of risks, and knowing how to get information during an emergency. There are many effective low-cost and no-cost actions Oregonians can take today to be ready for tomorrow, including signing up or updating contact information for local emergency alerts (oralert.gov), reviewing community evacuation routes, enabling Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) on cell phones, making copies of important documents, watching preparedness videos, learning how to perform first-aid, and getting to know neighbors and community resources.
“A big part of OEM’s mission is to empower Oregonians to be as prepared as possible in an emergency,” said Phelps. “A disaster can happen anywhere at any time, and once it occurs, it may take days or even weeks for responders to reach everyone impacted. For every one person that’s prepared, that’s one less person first responders need to assist, saving precious time and allowing them to prioritize life-threatening situations and our most vulnerable people. Doing our part to ready ourselves and our loved ones truly helps save the lives of others.”
