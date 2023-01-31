The Health Care Market Oversight (HCMO) program reviews heath care business deals to make sure they support the statewide goals of lowered consumer costs, increased access, and better care. The Oregon legislature directed OHA to create the HCMO program, which launched on March 1, 2022.
On Jan. 24, OHA accepted a completed notice from Adventist Health describing plans for Adventist to purchase Mid-Columbia Medical Center. All notices are public and available here.
Mid-Columbia Medical Center (MCMC) operates a community hospital, a cancer center, and 22 health care clinics in and around The Dalles. MCMC serves communities on both the Oregon and Washington sides of the Columbia River, including Wasco, Sherman, Jefferson, and Gilliam counties. MCMC is a non-profit organization.
Adventist Health (Adventist) is a non-profit, faith-based health system headquartered in California and serves communities in California, Hawaii, Oregon, and Washington. Adventist operates two hospitals, 27 medical clinics, home care, and hospice services in Oregon
Through this business deal, Adventist will become the new owner of MCMC. In the notice, Adventist says that MCMC will continue to provide its existing health care services. The notice states that Adventist will continue and enhance resources to assist patients who cannot afford to pay. Adventist and MCMC expect that the deal will provide better access to services and improved health outcomes for the community.
Health care consolidation often happens through confidential business deals, which means communities may be unaware of impacts and have little opportunity to take action to try to mitigate negative consequences for patients and consumers. HCMO’s involvement lends transparency and accountability to these processes.
OHA will conduct a 30-day review of the deal to understand how it could affect the cost and quality of health care, access to services, and health equity. During the review, OHA will use health care data, news and media reports, information from the companies, and input from the public to decide whether the deal should be approved.
Public input is crucial to help OHA understand potential impacts on the cost of health care, quality, access to services, and health equity. To share your input about this transaction, please email comments to hcmo.info@oha.oregon.gov by Feb. 8.
Commented