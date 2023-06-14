May was National Foster Care Month. In honor of local resource (foster) families to Wasco, Wheeler, Gilliam, Sherman, and Hood River counties, Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Child Welfare hosted an appreciation barbecue for the families and youth on May 20 at Sorosis Park in The Dalles. Columbia Gorge Toyota donated the use of their large barbecue, and we barbecued hotdogs and hamburgers, served with all the sides and fixings. We brought yard games such as bean bag toss and giant Connect 4.
We had rock painting and a small petting zoo with baby goats. Oregon State Police also came to see the kids, let them check out the police car and provide car seat checks for families. Approximately 15 families were in attendance.
Thanks to the community, this event was fully funded through donations and every family walked away with a door prize.
This event was a success due to the widespread support of the local communities. Our hope is that this event was able to give the resource (foster) families the reassurance of how grateful we are for their service and how impactful they are to our communities. We are grateful for our communities coming together to make this event a success and wrapping around the families as well.
If anyone is interested in helping with future events, how they can help or wants to get more information on how they can become a resource parent or respite provider, please call Karlee Wallace at 541-561-8388 or visit foster.oregon.gov.
Foster Care Month celebrates families
In recognition of National Foster Care Month in May, Oregon recognizes the essential contributions that resource families make in preserving children’s connections with their families of origin and supporting reunification.
Resource families affirm and support both the child and their family along with ensuring cultural and community connections for children and young adults.
“Supporting families by giving them access to services to prevent the need for child welfare interventions is always the first and preferred plan,” said Aprille Flint-Gerner, interim director of the Child Welfare division of the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS). “But when it’s needed, having the support provided by resource parents is crucial.”
National Foster Care Month is an opportunity to:
• Lift up and thank resource parents and relative caregivers for their essential role in strengthening and reunifying families.
• Honor the family, community and cultural connections for children and young people in foster care; and
• Learn how we can all can make a difference in our community by supporting children, youth and families experiencing foster care.
As of May 1 in Oregon, there were 4,857 children and young adults in foster care. The number of children and young people in foster care in Oregon continues to decrease from previous years. This reflects ODHS’ commitment to supporting families and promoting prevention, which aligns with the ODHS Child Welfare Vision for Transformation.
There are many ways to support children and young people experiencing foster care and uplift families involved with Child Welfare. Visit our website, Foster.Oregon.Gov, to learn more, or call 1-800-331-0503 to get involved.
