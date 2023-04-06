Charles “Ted” Theodore Gibbs, age 93, went to be with his Lord on April 1, 2023, in The Dalles, Ore. He was born in Stanfield, Ore., on March 16, 1930. Ted married Evelyn Darlene (Sheldon) Gibbs on June 24, 1950, and they spent 72 years together.
Ted and Evelyn were longtime residents of Dufur, Ore., and active members of the Dufur Christian Church. Ted worked on the construction of the new church building in the 1960s. Ted and Evelyn raised three children, Gordon, Letha, and Cherie.
Ted worked for the U.S. Forest Service in timber sales. He was one of Oregon’s first emergency medical technicians to accompany firefighting crews in the Western Region. In retirement he worked for Wasco County Weed Control, with his wife Evelyn, for two summers.
The Mt. Hood National Forest was his backyard. He knew every road and every morel mushroom patch. He was happy to share his knowledge of the hunt and the bounty of his harvest with many, many happy recipients. He had long-standing relationships with the fruit ranchers in the Hood River Valley and Southern Washington, and they generously offered Ted the opportunity to glean unused fruit after harvest. He was an avid fruit drier and shared this bounty with anyone who wanted or needed it.
Ted was a very giving person. No one was a stranger, and he was always there to help anyone with anything in any situation. Always with his engaging smile.
Ted was an avid Dufur Rangers fan, and he could be found in support of the local teams year-round. He was also a member of The Dufur Boys band playing guitar and mandolin at local events, retirement homes, and local vineyards.
Ted is survived by his son, Gordon Gibbs of Kalispell, Mont.; daughters, Letha (Gibbs) Wulf of Beaverton, Ore., and Cherie (Gibbs) Taylor of Portland, Ore.; and 10 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Ted was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Darlene (Sheldon) Gibbs; his father, Charles Andrew Gibbs; mother, Letha Hazel (Thomas) Gibbs; and his seven siblings, Thomas Gibbs, Frank “Red” Gibbs, Finley Gibbs, Mary Jane (Gibbs) Webb, Hester (Gibbs) Segui, Myrtle (Gibbs) Creel, and William “Bill” Gibbs, and their spouses.
There will be a celebration of life for Ted and Evelyn Gibbs on Saturday, May 27 at 2 p.m. at the Dufur Christian Church. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home, The Dalles, is in care of arrangements.
Commented