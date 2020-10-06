Jean Emerson, daughter of Eldon and Myrtle Emerson, died Sept. 23, 2020. She was born Sept. 2, 1944.
Jean was born and raised in The Dalles, Ore. She attended the new Petersburg School and graduated from The Dalles High School in 1962.
Most of her adult life was spent as a case manager for the Multnomah County Social Services in Portland, Ore. After retirement she moved to Lacey, Wash., to be near her sister Helen.
She is survived by her sisters Helen Brewer (Don) of Lacey Wash., Joanne Brewer of The Dalles, Ore., two nieces, Denise and Lynne and three nephews, Brent, David and Dean.
