The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Oregon will invest more than $5 million this year through the Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership program, the USDA announced Feb. 21. The funding will support two new projects: The North Wasco All Lands project and the Southern Blues Restoration project.
Working alongside the USDA Forest Service, Joint Chiefs’ Landscape Restoration Partnership projects mitigate wildfire risk, improve water quality, restore forest ecosystems, and ultimately contribute to USDA’s efforts to combat climate change, said a press release.
About the North Wasco All Lands project
Total fiscal year 2023 funding request: $3,119,600.
Location: Mt. Hood National Forest in Hood River and Wasco counties.
Project description: This project will provide resources to restore and promote resiliency in fire-adapted ecosystems of the east slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
Through past management activities and fire exclusion, the fire-adapted conifer forests in the project area have deviated from the natural fire return interval and other disturbance cycles. A variety of treatments, including thinning, weeds treatments, road improvement and vegetation management, mastication and prescribed burning will be utilized to reduce fuel loadings and thin overstocked stands, with the goal of returning the landscape closer to its historic range of variability. Treatments will create resiliency to large-scale disturbances, while mitigating wildfire threats to at-risk adjacent communities within the wildland urban interface (WUI) and municipal watersheds in the project area.
Partners: NRCS Oregon, U.S. Forest Service, City of The Dalles, Office of State Fire Marshal, Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon Department of State Lands, Oregon State University Extension, Wasco County Forest Collaborative and private landowners.
