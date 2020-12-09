The Dalles — North Wasco County School District has appointed Dr. Judy Richardson to serve as a member of the school board for Zone 7, according to a news release.
Richardson was appointed Nov. 19 and will serve until June 30, 2021. The Zone 7 position will be placed on the Special District Election ballot in May 2021.
Richardson is a 1991 graduate of The Dalles High School and a parent of a current TDHS student. She brings her experience as a physician and business executive to the board.
Richardson has previous experience with service organization boards, including the MCMC Hospital Board and the Friends of Girl Scouts board and as the chair.
She is currently a member of the Clinical Advisory Panel of the Columbia Gorge CCO Board.
Dr. Richardson was also appointed to the district’s wellness committee Nov. 19.
