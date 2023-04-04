Gather your family, friends, and colleagues to enjoy a fun night out at Providence Park this season in support of a good cause.
The Portland Timbers and Thorns FC professional soccer organization has agreed to donate $5 of every ticket purchased through The Next Door Inc. links to The Next Door (TNDI). TNDI fundraising games include:
Portland Timbers
• Saturday, May 20 vs Minnesota United at 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, June 24 vs NYCFC at 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, July 15 vs Columbus Crew at 7:30 p.m.
Thorns FC
•Wednesday, May 31 vs Angel City FC at 7:30 p.m.
• Saturday, July 1 vs Kansas City at 7:30pm
• Friday, July 21 vs San Diego Wave at 7:30 p.m.
Scan the QR codes to reserve tickets. Tickets are limited and must be purchased through our unique links for The Next Door to receive the $5 donations. For any questions, email amandal@nextdoorinc.org.
