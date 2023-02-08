The roots of The Next Door’s foster program run deep, dating back to 1971, when The Next Door began.
Next Door recently joined a collaborative effort between foster care agencies focused on recruiting and certifying foster parents who will provide support for Oregon’s most at-risk youth.
Called Foster Plus, the campaign’s goal is to add 150 new foster beds over the next three years. The collaborative is made-up of 13 organization who provide foster care services to 33 of Oregon’s 36 counties. Using innovative research and storytelling, the Foster Plus campaign brings together the different efforts of each agency under one unified voice to raise awareness around the importance of fostering.
“The campaign couldn’t come at a better time,” said a Next Door press release. “Oregon’s foster care system is currently struggling with large deficits of qualified foster homes. Lacking enough foster parents, children miss out on being in homes where they feel loved and supported. A lot of the trauma and challenges from their past go unaddressed.
“TNDI signed on to increase the number of available adults who can be that important connection,” continued the press release. “With the right foster home, the influence of a supportive adult can be transformational.”
To watch a short video on this program, visit nextdoorinc.org/foster-a-child/foster-plus.
