Christmas toy drive
“Share the Joy, Give A Toy,” say the folks at CASA and Mid Columbia Health Foundation.
Bring a new, unwrapped toy or gift card to benefit children and teens in the Columbia Gorge.
All donations go to young clients of Court Appointed Special Advocates, which represents the needs of abused and neglected children in the courts.
Donation drop-off locations are Cascade Sotheby’s at 1128 Third St., in Hood River and at The Foley, 106, E. Fourth St., The Dalles, and at MCHF offices, 309 E. Second, The Dalles.
To choose a gift a child has requested, go to www.TinyUrl,com/Festival-of-Trees-Toy-Drive.
Spanish emotional support line available
By Next Door staff
Taking care of your mental health is always important, but in this time of social distancing and isolation, it’s more important than ever.
Especially in the Latinx community, there’s sometimes a stigma around seeking services for mental health needs. It can be hard to be vulnerable and ask for help.
At The Next Door, caring and knowledgeable staff use both their skills and personal experiences to help our community be better, stronger, and healthier.
Everyone has their own life story; different reasons they may be struggling with uncomfortable feelings. Opening up and sharing with someone can be powerful and healing.
With this in mind and to meet this growing need, The Next Door is starting a 100 percent confidential Spanish-language emotional support line. The phone number is 541-288-8043, and the line has hours of operation Monday through Friday.
Call and talk to The Next Door’s compassionate staff. They’re there to listen, cry with you, and hear your story. Share this resource with your friends and family. You never know who might need someone to listen or someone to care.
Openings announced on Husum BZ Community Council
Residents of the Husum BZ planning area who would like to get involved in the community are invited to run for election to the Husum BZ Community Council. Two council positions are up for election.
To qualify for membership on the Council, candidates need to be registered to vote in Klickitat County and residing within the planning area for at least one year. If you are interested in having your name on the ballot, declare your statement of intent by emailing husumbzcommunitycouncil@gmail.com before Dec. 4.
You can vote in person by coming to the Wet Planet office on Highway 141 in Husum anytime from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. Everyone will be required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. Write-in nominations will also be accepted.
The Husum BZ Community Council meets on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. Visit Facebook group facebook.com/HusumBZ for online meeting notices and other updates. Email is available if you don’t have access to Facebook.
‘The Next Connection’
By The Next Door staff
Are you in a state of information overload? It can be hard to look for and find the information you need when there’s just so much of it out there.
Especially now, you need accurate information you can count on. Whether you’re looking for information on COVID-19 testing events, access to food, mental health resources, financial assistance, and more, The Next Door’s Next Connection is here for you.
The Next Connection is a phone line manned by helpful, bilingual staff, providing resource and community information to anyone and everyone who calls.
Sometimes, the resource given by The Next Connection is a service provided by The Next Door, and other times it’s not. The Next Connection links each and every caller with the resources they need.
For information, call The Next Connection at 541-308-7099 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or visit www.nextdoorinc.org/the-next-connection.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.