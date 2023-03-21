Town Hall March 23
A virtual town hall featuring federal representatives of Washington’s 14th Legislative District — Sen. Curtis King, Rep. Gina Mosbrucker and Rep. Chris Corry — will be held Thursday, March 23, 7-8 p.m. Register online at tinyurl.com/465t66wf.
EPA settles with Arlington Flight Services
On Dec. 2, 2022, EPA Region 10 filed an expedited settlement agreement resolving violations of the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act by Arlington Flight Services, Inc. The company paid a penalty of $5,000. The settlement was related to the companies failure to file a completed Emergency and Hazardous Chemicals Inventory form.
Blasting continues along River Road in The Dalles
Blasting will be used during the development and construction at 3500 River Road in The Dalles through June, and River Road will be closed for three to five minute intervals in the next couple of months, according to a press release from Granite Pacific Northwest.
Whiting-Turner Contracting Company will be managing the blast events, and the blasts will be conducted by Granite Construction Company during daytime hours only.
Granite Construction will sound an air horn six times prior to each blast. A single sounding of the air horn will then signal the blast is completes. Residents and businesses located withing 300 feet of the site will receive addition notification of the blasts.
Contact Whiting-Turner Contracting at 942-279-0394 for more information.
Gastrointestinal outbreak in local schools, long term care facility
A gastrointestinal (GI) illness outbreak in The Dalles that causes vomiting and diarrhea has led to 100 absences at several local elementary schools, and 22 cases at a local long term care facility.
The best protection against the highly contagious illness, suspected to be norovirus, is careful hand washing, said Sirisha Botta, communicable disease investigator at North Central Public Health District.
Cases had started slowing down by Tuesday and Wednesday, Botta said. It is the height of norovirus season, according to the CDC, and cases nationally are at a 12-month high.
While these are suspected cases of norovirus, only two are confirmed locally. It takes a laboratory sample to confirm norovirus, Botta said, and that is not often done. Norovirus symptoms usually resolve in three days, but you are contagious for several days after you recover.
Illnesses that cause vomiting and diarrhea can be dangerous for the elderly and young due to dehydration. Drink plenty of liquids to replace fluid loss.
You can get sick by having direct contact with an infected person, eating contaminated food or water, or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hand in your mouth.
It is key to note that hand sanitizer does not work well against GI illnesses. Washing thoroughly with soap and water is key and should be done:
• After using the toilet or changing diapers.
• Before eating, preparing or handling food.
• Before giving yourself or someone medicine.
People who are sick should not prepare or handle food. Safe food preparation includes:
• Carefully washing fruits and vegetables.
• Cooking oysters and other shellfish thoroughly to an internal temperature of at least 145 degrees.
For more information, please visit www.cdc.gov/norovirus/index.html.
