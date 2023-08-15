City of White Salmon expands utility discount program
WHITE SALMON — The White Salmon City Council has authorize a Low Income Discount Programs for residents who receive water and/or sewer services from the City of White Salmon.
The program includes the following discount rates applicable for water and sewer utility base fees only:
• 25% discount for any household making less than 80% of the median annual household income of Klickitat County (2023 — $47,666)
• 50% discount for Senior Resident and Disabled Resident households making less than 50% of the median annual household income of Klickitat County (2023 — $29,791)
All applications are processed through Washington Gorge Action Programs. To begin the application process, visit www.wagap.org/start.
For questions or help printing or submitting your application, reach out to White Salmon Utility Clerk Troy Rosenburg at 509-493-1133 x203 or by email at utilityclerk@ci.white-salmon.wa.us.
Veterans Stand Down Sept. 20
THE DALLES — Veterans Stand Down, an exclusive event for veterans and their families, will be held at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.
Resources for veterans will include housing, employment, mental health and substance use, free cold weather clothing and more. Free food will be provided for veterans; food will be available for purchase for families.
CCA needs volunteers
HOOD RIVER — Columbia Center for the Arts is looking for volunteers. Those interested in being a greeter, ushering at a show, working backstage, bartending or serving on a committee — and there are even more opportunities — can contact CCA at 541-387-8877 or admin@columbiaarts.org, or stop by the center at 215 Cascade Ave.
