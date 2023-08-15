KLICKITAT COUNTY — On Aug. 2, the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management, the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office, and the Klickitat County Assessor’s Office launched the “Newell Road Fire Damage Reporting Portal” on the Department of Emergency Management’s website.
County residents, property owners, or others adversely affected by the Newell Road Fire are encouraged to submit their contact information through the portal, said a joint press release.
Once the reporting information is submitted, County Offices will contact the reporting individual to obtain additional information, document the losses, and provide information to aid in recovery efforts.
The information that will be reported is:
Property owners name
Mailing address
Damaged property address
Parcel number (if known)
Owner’s phone number
Owner’s email address
Type of property damaged (structure, equipment, crops, infrastructure, other)
Level of loss (total, partial, potential/future, other)
Any additional information reporter wants to add
The public should continue to monitor the Klickitat County Department of Emergency Management website (www.klickitatcounty.org/249) or Facebook page (www.facebook.com/KlickitatDEM911) for information associated with the Newell Road Fire.
Residents are encouraged to sign up from Emergency Alert Notifications using the “Sign Up for Alerts” links on the Klickitat County website, above.
