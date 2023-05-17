HUSUM — The Husum Community Church of God has hired a new pastor, Steven Masters. Masters has a background in bible study and leadership. He is retired from the U.S. Navy after 30 years of service and has served most recently served as a lay minister at Solid Rock Christian church in The Dalles.
“Steve’s strengths are evangelism and encouragement,” said a press release. “His wife, Robin, works as a hairdresser in The Dalles, and they both participate in the Husum Church’s worship team. Steve plays guitar and Robin plays violin and piano with the other musicians.”
Husum Community Church of God has a Sunday morning bible study at 9:30 a.m. and a worship service at 10:45 a.m. There are also bible studies during the week.
The church welcomes visitors throughout the Gorge and outlying areas. For more information, call the church at 509-493-2724 or Masters at 541-705-5820.
