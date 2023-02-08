THE GORGE — Native plant sales are now open for all three Central Columbia Gorge Conservation Districts — Hood River, Wasco and Underwood.
Each conservation district is hosting their own plant sale offering a wide range of low-cost native plant species. The conservation districts have their own ordering process and pickup dates, so be sure to visit your local conservation district’s website and check out what they have. No one is turned away from being outside of the district boundaries.
To order:
Hood River Soil & Water Conservation District (covering Hood River County), www.hoodriverswcd.org or call 541-386-4588
Wasco County Soil & Water Conservation District (covering Wasco County), www.wascoswcd.org, or call 541-296-6178 ext 122
Underwood Conservation District (covering all of Skamania County and western Klickitat County), www.ucdwa.org, or call 509-493-1936
“Native plants provide a wealth of ecological services; providing food and habitat for pollinators, birds, and other wildlife, stabilizing soils, providing wind breaks, and offering shade to streams,” said a press release. “Once established, native plants require minimal inputs such as fertilizers, constant irrigation, and maintenance, resulting in reduced chemical runoff, water use, and labor. Not to mention they reward landowners with plenty of beautiful blossoms, shade, and privacy!”
