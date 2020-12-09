Christmas tree permits for the Mt. Hood National Forest are now available to purchase at local vendors and online through Recreation.gov. Purchase a permit, as well as download cutting area maps and tree cutting tips at tinyurl.com/mthoodtreepermit.
Permits are $5 per tree with a limit of five permits per household. Recreation.gov charges an additional $2.50 service fee per order.
The Forest Service decided to move permit sales to Recreation.gov as an added convenience for visitors, as well as provide an alternative to in-person transactions at forest offices, which that remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will also need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction.
Tree cutting is prohibited along Highways 26, 35, and 216; in Wilderness; in Bull Run Watershed and The Dalles Watershed; fire closure areas; Camp Baldwin; and other areas closed to public entry.
Winter weather in the forest can change rapidly. Most forest roads are not maintained for winter driving. Forest staff recommend bringing traction devices and a shovel, extra food, drinking water, winter clothing, blankets, a flashlight, and a first aid kit.
Don’t forget a tool for cutting the tree and a rope or cord to secure it to vehicles. Tree cutting and travel may take longer than anticipated, so let a friend or family member know where you’re going, get an early start, and leave the woods well before dark.
For additional safety information, fire closure maps, and updates to areas impacted by wildfires and the Labor Day windstorm visit www.fs.usda.gov/goto/mthood/2020fires.
Christmas tree permits are also available in person at the following vendor locations:
- Tygh Valley General Store, 57715 Tygh Valley Road, Tygh Valley, 541-483-2324
- Kramers Market, 121 Main Street, Dufur, 541-467-2455
- Wamic Market and Supply, 57016 Wamic Market Road, Wamic, 541-544-2333
- Hood River Tum-A-Lum Lumber, 408 Highway 35, Hood River, 541-386-1001
