MOSIER — If you’ve been to Rock Creek Park in the past six or seven months, you’ve probably noticed the security gate at the entrance to the park. This gate is now operational, which means that anyone wanting to drive into the park will need an access card.
Access cards replace the paper passes. The cost won’t change ($50 for annual access, and $5 for one day) nor will the place to get them, Brenna’s Mosier Market. And of course, you can still park outside the park and walk or bike in.
The gate allows access only during — roughly — dawn to dusk, for drivers with valid access cards. Just drive up to the gate and tap your card on the black card reader on the post. Two LED lights should flash green, and the gate arm should lift. You’ll then have 30 seconds to drive through before the arm lowers and locks again. A pressure plate will open the arm for you as you drive out. A sign is posted with a phone number to call if you have trouble.
The City of Mosier’s goal is to adequately maintain the park, and the park-use fees collected from access cards will be used to that end. If you have questions or concerns about this change, email help@cityofmosier.com.
