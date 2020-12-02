Three Gorge organizations are among the statewide recipients of 150 annual Opportunity Grants from Meyer Memorial Trust.
The grants, totaling $21.3 million, were announced last week to organizations “working to create a more equitable and flourishing Oregon,” stated a press release.
Meyer Trust redesigned its grants program five years ago and has since focused on investments that break down inequities.
Local recipients are:
- Hood River County — $112,500, “to support the promotion of health equity among the Latinx community in the Mid-Columbia Gorge region.”
- Friends of the Columbia Gorge — $30,000, for technical assistance “to support deeper integration of diversity, equity and inclusion goals into this organization’s work to ensure the long-term protection and resilience of the Columbia Gorge.”
- Mid-Columbia Economic Development District — $120,000, “to support implementation of the Hood River County Energy Plan to increase energy resilience and equitable access to clean energy solutions.”
