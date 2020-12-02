Three Gorge organizations are among the statewide recipients of 150 annual Opportunity Grants from Meyer Memorial Trust.

The grants, totaling $21.3 million, were announced last week to organizations “working to create a more equitable and flourishing Oregon,” stated a press release. 

Meyer Trust redesigned its grants program five years ago and has since focused on investments that break down inequities.

Local recipients are:

  •  Hood River County — $112,500, “to support the promotion of health equity among the Latinx community in the Mid-Columbia Gorge region.”
  •  Friends of the Columbia Gorge — $30,000, for technical assistance “to support deeper integration of diversity, equity and inclusion goals into this organization’s work to ensure the long-term protection and resilience of the Columbia Gorge.”
  •  Mid-Columbia Economic Development District — $120,000, “to support implementation of the Hood River County Energy Plan to increase energy resilience and equitable access to clean energy solutions.”

