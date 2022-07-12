WASHINGTON, D.C. — More than 4,000 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) gathered June 29 through July 3 in the nation’s capital for their 131st Continental Congress, the service organization’s annual meeting.
In attendance were Oregon State First Vice Regent Nancy Slagle, State Historian Mary Parrott and State Curator Diane Parrott, all members of the Celilo Chapter in The Dalles.
“The week-long convention, which was projected to draw the largest attendance in the organization’s history, consisted of business sessions, committee meetings and social functions, in addition to formal evening ceremonies that honored national award winners and featured outstanding keynote speakers,” said a press release. “This year’s convention was the first in-person gathering in three years, after the 2020 and 2021 editions were conducted virtually due to the pandemic.”
While at Congress, members of the Celilo Chapter attended various evening, business, and social events. Slagle was installed as Oregon State Regent during the installation ceremony. During Congress, Slagle served on the Seating Committee, Mary Parrott served on the Tiers Committee and Diane Parrott served on the Registration Line Committee.
“I am both proud and excited to welcome our members back to our DAR Headquarters, especially so that they may experience the grandeur of DAR Constitution Hall following its massive $15 million restoration,” said DAR President General Denise Doring VanBuren. “We have so much to celebrate, with more than 35,000 new members welcomed and 14 million hours of community service provided since we last gathered for our congress in person back in 2019.
“It is a pleasure to see our members return to our complex and to our nation’s capital for the first time in three years. We will together rejoice in our vibrant mission of service, fulfilling our joyful obligations to the memory of our ancestors,” she said.
The DAR Continental Congress is an annual event that has been held in Washington, D.C., since the organization’s founding. Members from across the country and around the world gather at the DAR National Headquarters to report on the year’s work, honor outstanding award recipients, plan future initiatives and reconnect with friends.
To learn more, visit www.DAR.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.