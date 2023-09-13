Over the past several years, Hood River Shelter Services (HRSS) and Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) have collaborated to provide shelter services in Hood River. This collaboration has brought the grassroots, community-based foundation of the Hood River Warming Shelter together with the long-standing housing stabilization and poverty-elimination services provided by MCCAC across Hood River, Wasco, and Sherman counties. Collaboration between HRSS and MCCAC over the past several years has resulted in improved outcomes for Hood River shelter guests.
Recently, HRSS and MCCAC announced they have made the decision to merge to further strengthen their strategic alliance.
"Together, we will continue to work toward the mission of building a better future for our community through partnership and equity-centered programs that prevent and eliminate poverty and houselessness," they wrote in a press release.
Over recent months, the MCCAC and HRSS boards have been coordinating details to bring together the organizations. In July, the merger was finalized, and the Hood River Shelter program was brought under the MCCAC umbrella. MCCAC is committed to continuing to provide shelter services in Hood River County and the shelter will be open at the same location on Oak Street for the coming 2023-2024 winter season.
"MCCAC is grateful to the community who founded the Hood River Warming Shelter in 2009, to Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM) who held the Shelter program under their non-profit umbrella, to the hundreds of community members who have dedicated their time and resources to make shelter services possible, and to participating restaurant partners who have provided dinners nightly during the winter shelter season," said a press release.
“I am grateful to the many partners that have made Hood River Shelter Services possible. Thanks to their hard work and dedication, many community members have stayed healthy and safe through severe winters in the Gorge,” MCCAC Executive Director Kenny LaPoint said.
“It was my honor to serve the community during my time with HRSS, and I am excited to continue engaging moving forward through MCCAC,” said Sarah Kellems, former Executive Director of HRSS and current Development & Engagement Coordinator at MCCAC. “I am inspired by the collaborative work of MCCAC and our community partners, and I feel optimistic that with increasingly coordinated services we can reduce houselessness in our communities.”
MCCAC y HRSS unen fuerzas para brindar servicios de refugio regionales coordinados
En los últimos años, Hood River Shelter Services (HRSS) y Mid-Columbia Community Action Council (MCCAC) han colaborado para proporcionar servicios de refugio en Hood River. Esta colaboración ha reunido la fundación Hood River Warming Shelter con los servicios de estabilización de viviendas y eliminación de pobreza de MCCAC en los condados de Hood River, Wasco y Sherman. La colaboración entre HRSS y MCCAC en los últimos años ha resultado en mejores resultados para los huéspedes del refugio de Hood River.
Estamos felices de anunciar que HRSS y MCCAC han tomado la decisión de unir nuestras organizaciones para fortalecer aún más esta alianza. Juntos, continuaremos trabajando hacia la misión de crear un futuro mejor para nuestra comunidad a través de programas de colaboración y centrados en la equidad que previenen y eliminan la pobreza y la falta de vivienda.
En los últimos meses, las mesas directivas de MCCAC y HRSS han estado coordinando detalles para unir a nuestras organizaciones. En julio, se finalizó la fusión y el programa Hood River Shelter se puso bajo la dirección de MCCAC. MCCAC se compromete a continuar brindando servicios de refugio en el condado de Hood River y el refugio estará abierto en el mismo lugar en la calle Oak Street para la próxima temporada de invierno 2023-2024.
MCCAC desea agradecer a las siguientes personas y socios comunitarios quienes ayudaron a establecer el Hood River Warming Shelter en el 2009: a Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM) que llevó a cabo el programa sin fines de lucro, a los cientos de miembros de la comunidad que han dedicado su tiempo y recursos para hacer posibles los servicios de refugio, y a los socios de restaurantes participantes que han proporcionado cenas todas las noches durante la temporada de refugios de invierno.
--Estoy agradecido con los muchos socios que han hecho posible Hood River Shelter Services. Gracias a su arduo trabajo y dedicación, muchos miembros de la comunidad se han mantenido saludables y seguros durante los inviernos en el área del Gorge-- dijo Kenny LaPoint, Director Ejecutivo del Mid-Columbia Community Action Council.
--Fue un honor para mí servir a la comunidad durante mi tiempo con HRSS, y estoy emocionada de continuar avanzando a través de MCCAC-- dijo Sarah Kellems, ex Directora Ejecutiva de Hood River Shelter Services, quien tiene un nuevo rol como Coordinadora de Desarrollo y Participación en MCCAC. --Me inspira el trabajo colaborativo de MCCAC y nuestros socios comunitarios, y me siento optimista de que con servicios cada vez más coordinados podemos reducir la falta de vivienda en nuestras comunidades--
Todos los miembros de nuestra comunidad merecen un lugar hogar seguro. La estabilización del sistema de refugio y realojamiento rápido de la región son prioridades para Mid-Columbia Houseless Collaborative, que MCCAC ayudo a fundar el año pasado con Washington Gorge Action Programs y casi otras 40 organizaciones asociadas y gobiernos locales de los condados de Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Klickitat y Skamania.
