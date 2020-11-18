At the Oct. 28 Lyle School Board meeting, Lisa Bren was selected to fill the position vacated by Nick Fitzsimmons. Bren, like Fitzsimmons, has children in the district and lists this as a predominant reason for wanting to serve.
She wrote in her application, “I would love to share my perspective: As a mother with students in elementary, middle, and high school and as a resident of Appleton, one of the Lyle School District’s more rural communities.”
As an appointee to the board seat originally held by Tria Bullard, Bren will serve a year and may choose at that time whether to run for the next four-year term for the same seat.
Due to the upcoming holidays in the next two months, the school board has decided to change the regular Zoom meeting date to the third Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 6 p.m.
•••
It’s not too early to contact the Lyle Lions Club about their annual Christmas Goodies Box. This year they have to keep guidelines with the Klickitat County Health Department regarding their pandemic rules, which states to have in-car pick-up service. This year it will be held on Saturday and Sunday Dec. 19-20, by appointment only with no drop ins. Contact Joan Titus at 509-365-2872 to sign up and arrange your pick-up time. To make donations mail checks to Lyle Lions Club, PO Box 383, Lyle, WA 98635. How little do we know how much they do for our community, but I’d say they should be given a standing ovation.
•••
In regards to my sister, Mary Sorensen’s passing ... I reiterate that the family wishes to thank all who have sent condolences either by card, phone call or in person, that her service has been postponed until sometime in the spring, and that I am compiling stories from her family and friend’s favorite memories of her and will have them ready to read at that time.
Phone calls don’t work as well because my memory does not serve me well and I am lousy at dictation.
•••
If you or your organization, club, etc., has any newsy items you feel worthy and wish to share with the public, be it a yard sale, or just some kind of bragging rights ... I once again invite you to contact me.
My addresses are P.O. Box 88, Lyle, WA 98635 and lykensme41@gmail.com.
