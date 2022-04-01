Gretchen-and-Chris RubyJune Inn

Gretchen Wolf and Chris Wiggins, the owners of the RubyJune Inn, sit on the inn’s patio the afternoon before hosting a wedding rehearsal on the property. 

 Alana Lackner Photo

Local businesses Best Western Plus Hood River Inn, Analemma Wines, RubyJune Inn and White Salmon Baking Co. are featured in “The West Coast’s Most Romantic Small Towns Might Surprise You” in Sunset magazine. Read the story at www.sunset.com/travel/most-romantic-small-towns-west-coast.