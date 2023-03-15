Come learn about deadnaming, how it impacts queer students in our community, and what we can do about it!
An in-depth discussion will be hosted by EQUAL (EQuity through United Action League), the student-led social justice club at Columbia Gorge Community College, on March 16.
This “Let’s Taco Bout It” event will feature a free taco bar, a panel of speakers, a Q&A session, and a handout of informational zines.
It is free and open to the public, and is also accessible on zoom.
Come in-person to the CGCC Library and Learning Commons in Building 1 on The Dalles campus, March 16 at 1 p.m., or email EQUAL@cgcc.edu to register for the zoom meeting.
This event is generously funded by Oregon Humanities.
Commented