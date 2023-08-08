When I wrote my last column, we were days away from the end of the legislative session. At that time, things were moving incredibly fast as we were finalizing the budget and passing bills. We got all our work done; the session adjourned on June 25.
Overall, the session was a mixed bag. While there were many wins for Oregonians, we still have work to do to tackle some of Oregon’s biggest issues.
First, the good: As your representative, one of my biggest priorities is advocating for the tax money you pay to the state to benefit our communities. To that end, I was able to help secure $20 million to help replace the Hood River-White Salmon Bridge.
Anyone who has driven across that bridge lately understands the desperate need for its replacement. The bridge is dangerous in its current state of repair. This investment from the State of Oregon will hopefully help leverage federal dollars to complete the project.
I also helped secure more than $42,000 for costs associated with planning to replace the Hood River County Courthouse and $50,000 to complete the renovation of The Dalles Civic Auditorium. Columbia Gorge Community College will also receive more than $5.5 million for renovations for student safety and success. Beyond dollars and cents, Senate Bill 482 passed, which will help CGCC expand its aeronautical program. The program has outgrown its facility and wants to expand into The Dalles Airport. Unfortunately, The Dalles Airport is physically located in Washington State, and current Oregon law wouldn’t allow state funds to support a program outside our physical boundaries. SB 482 recognizes the unique location of this airport to ensure that state dollars can be used to expand the program.
Now, to the work that remains: I have written much about my work on housing and homelessness this session. I supported House Bill 2001, the governor’s big homelessness package, with the hope we would also tackle the structural housing barriers which prevent affordable housing from being built across Oregon. I worked all session to help craft House Bill 3414, which would have created limited relief from strict land use regulations for local governments to increase the supply of buildable land.
I carried this bill to passage on the House Floor, but it failed when Senate Democrats voted it down the next day. It’s incredibly frustrating leadership and courage weren’t there to pass such a narrow bill to increase the housing supply. We cannot escape our housing crisis by maintaining the status quo. The Oregon Office of Economic Analysis has determined Oregon needs to build 540,000 new housing units by 2040 to meet the housing needs of Oregon families, including units affordable to families at all income levels. However, at current production levels, builders will construct less than 60% of what is needed. I will continue to advocate for common-sense reforms to reduce the cost of housing in the long term.
We also failed to reform Measure 110 seriously. I supported House Bill 2513, which nibbled around the edges of the problem and provided some more oversight of how treatment money is spent. But until we tackle the fundamental flaws with Measure 110, drug abuse and overdoses will continue to increase.
As a former police officer, I often dealt with people on drugs. They are not in their right mind, and many are incapable of making the best decision for themselves. Until we figure out how to help them make the right decision, the system will allow them to poison themselves. I do not believe that is compassionate.
For an entire recap of the 2023 session, visit my webpage at www.qr.link/YtIuTk.
•••
Now that session is over, my goal is to spend as much time in the district learning about the unique needs of our diverse communities. I would love to make it to any community events you are having in the Gorge. Please email me invitations and details at Rep.JeffHelfrich@oregonlegislature.gov. For the most up-to-date details about public events I’m attending, please follow me on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jeffhelfrichfororegon.
As always, you can reach my office at Rep.JeffHelfrich@oregonlegislature.gov and at 503-986-1452 with questions and concerns. I am honored to serve you.
