Since the Newell Fire started on the afternoon of July 21, the Klickitat PUD has been working around the clock to ensure that customers have power, water and wastewater systems are operational, and that its Renewable Natural Gas facility is operating safely.
"KPUD staff has been in the field inspecting lines within the area of the fire, putting out burning poles and replacing damaged equipment 24/7," said a PUD press release. "The main focus is ensuring customers in or near impacted areas have power, which means customers are able to run pumps and utilize water, and also keeps the lights and air-conditioner on.
"As of Monday morning, July 24, we only had five customers out of power and for a very short amount of time," continued the release. "KPUD crews are on site to support firefighting efforts by de-energizing lines when necessary and re-energizing them as soon as possible."
Staff prewired generators at water and wastewater treatment facilities near the fire area to ensure continuity of services. "To ensure the safety of KPUD staff, we shut down the RNG facility when the fire was at its worst around the landfill," said the press release. "Thanks to firefighting efforts, the threat to the facility was reduced and it was brought back online within six hours."
To support those working in the field, the PUD has staff in the office and warehouse, and continues to plan and guide system inspections to ensure necessary repairs are made, while keeping everyone safe.
“I am very proud of their dedication to looking after our customers," said Jim Smith, PUD general manager. “During times like this, everyone within the utility and community rallies together to address the needs of our friends and neighbors.”
Not all outages can be avoided, so customers are encouraged to immediately contact Klickitat PUD at 800-548-8357 or to report a power outage, customers may also log an outage within SmartHub.
