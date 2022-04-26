School districts across the Gorge are registering both next year’s kindergartners and new students.
Klickitat and Skamania counties
Families with children who are 5 years of age by Aug. 31, should start the enrollment process today at Klickitat and Skamania county schools.
How to Enroll
1. Check the Geographic Information Systems (GIS) website in your county of residence to determine your assigned school district: Klickitat at www.klickitatcounty.org/889/GIS-and-Maps and Skamania at www.skamaniacounty.org/departments-offices/assessment-and-gis.
2. Contact the assigned school district to determine specific enrollment steps. In many cases, kindergarten enrollment can be completed online or initiated through a phone call. Information for local districts is listed below.
3. Visit the school. After a child has been enrolled in kindergarten in their assigned district, most districts conduct a school visit. You can find out a district’s process and protocols by getting in touch with your district of residence.
4. Students must have all of the required immunizations or an approved exemption before they start school. Washington state law requires that you show verification of your child’s required vaccinations before the first day of school. Children without verification of immunizations will not be allowed to attend school.
District contact information
Klickitat County
Centerville School District, 509-773-4893, Nora Keyes, nora@centervilleschool.org, centervilleschool.org
Glenwood School District, 509-364-3438, Toni Troh, toni.troh@glenwoodsd.org, glenwoodsd.org
Klickitat School District, 509-369-4145, Yvette Schultz and Brynn Dawson, Yvette.Schultz@klickitatsd.org and Brynn.Dawson@klickitatsd.org
Lyle School District, www.lyleschools.org, 509-365-2211, extension 120; jennifer.machado@lyleschools.org
Trout Lake School District, 509-395-2571
White Salmon Valley School District, www.wsvsd.org/page/new-student-enrollment-k-12
Skamania County
Mill A School District, 509- 538-2522
Mount Pleasant School District, 360-835-3371
Skamania School District (all students PreK-8th grade)skamaniaschooldistrict.org/student-registration
Stevenson-Carson School District, 509-427-5672, Kalie Stump stumpk@scsd303.org, www.scsd303.org/for_parents/enrollment_and_registration
Hood River County
Kindergarten and new student enrollment for the 2022-23 school year opened April 18 for Hood River County School District. Families with children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 1 are eligible to enter kindergarten at a school within HRCSD.
To enroll for school, families need to complete an online form, which may be found on the HRCSD website. Geographical boundaries determine the attendance areas for each school within HRCSD.
Following the guidance of the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), HRCSD recommends enrolling students in grades according to their age. Over the next month and a half, the school district will share information regarding 2022 summer programs to help address academic needs of students.
Elementary school principals will offer special informational events for kindergarten families in May. Families who enroll their kindergarten students will receive the details of these sessions.
For more information, please contact the HRCSD administrative office at hrcsd.enrollment@hoodriver.k12.or.us; 541-386-2511.
Commented