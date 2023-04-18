THE DALLES — North Wasco County School District No. 21Kindergarten pre-registration for North Wasco County School District will be held the first week of May. Children must be five years old by Sept. 1 to enroll in kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year. Parents and guardians with incoming kindergartners should contact their neighborhood school May 1-5 to get started.
Kindergarten orientation will be offered at each school site later in May or early June. Dates will be announced shortly.
Here is the list of items parents or guardians will need to bring with them for pre-registration:
- Proof of age (birth certificate)
- Immunization records
- Proof of residency — The following documents will be accepted: Rental agreement, mortgage statement, landlord letter, water, sewer, garbage, electric, phone, or internet/cable bill with address listed.
“Not sure which school your child should enroll in? Give us a call and we can help direct you to the correct school,” said a press release.
Chenowith Elementary: 541-506-3350; 922 Chenowith Loop
Colonel Wright Elementary: 541-506-3360, 610 W. 14th St.
Dry Hollow Elementary: 541-506-3370, 1314 E. 19th St.
