HOOD RIVER — Kindergarten and new student enrollment for the 2023-24 school year opened March 1, for Hood River County School District (HRCSD). Families with children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 1 are eligible to enter kindergarten at a school within HRCSD.
To enroll for school, families need to complete an online form, which may be found on the HRCSD website (hoodriver.k12.or.us/Page/11040). Geographical boundaries determine the attendance areas for each school within HRCSD (hoodriver.k12.or.us/Page/6639).
Following the guidance of the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), HRCSD recommends enrolling students in grades according to their age. In the spring, the school district will share information regarding 2023 summer programs to help address academic needs of students.
Elementary school principals will offer special informational events for kindergarten families between May and June. Families who enroll their kindergarten students will receive the details of these sessions.
For more information, contact the HRCSD administrative office at hrcsd.enrollment@hoodriver.k12.or.us or 541-386-2511.
Commented