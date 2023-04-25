HOOD RIVER — Families with children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 1 are eligible to enter kindergarten at a school within Hood River County School District.
Visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/enrollment for more information and to find the online enrollment forms. Contact hrcsd.enrollment@hoodriver.k12.or.us or 541-386-2511 with any questions, or contact your neighborhood elementary school and the family engagement specialist would be happy to support your family in the enrollment process.
Commented