HOOD RIVER — Kindergarten and new student enrollment for the 2023-24 school year is open for Hood River County School District (HRCSD). Families with children who will be 5 years old by Sept. 1 are eligible to enter kindergarten at a school within HRCSD.
New student enrollment is only for children who did not attend a school within HRCSD during the 2022-23 school year. To enroll new students for school, families need to complete an online form, which may be found on the HRCSD website. Geographical boundaries determine the attendance areas for each school within HRCSD.
Following the guidance of the Oregon Department of Education (ODE), HRCSD recommends enrolling students in grades according to their age.
Elementary school principals and staff are offering special informational events (orientations) for kindergarten families this spring. The following dates are set for kindergarten orientations.
• Cascade Locks Elementary School: Monday, May 8
• May Street Elementary School: Thursday, May 4,
• Mid Valley Elementary School: Thursday, June 8,
• Parkdale Elementary School: Tuesday, May 2
• Westside Elementary School: Wednesday, May 3
For more information, please visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/enrollment and/or contact the HRCSD administrative office (hrcsd.enrollment@hoodriver.k12.or.us / 541-386-2511).
All Hood River County School District families must verify information for each student who was enrolled in the school district in the 2022-23 school year and who is returning in the 2023-24 school year. Do not use any of the new student enrollment forms. Information about the online verification form for the 2023-24 school year will be sent to families in the summer of 2023.
•••
Una versión en español de esta historia está en línea en www.columbiagorgenews.com/enespanol.
Commented