HOOD RIVER — On March 3, KeyBank announced a $12,500 donation to The Next Door. The gift will be used to support its foundation and Financial Beginnings educational programs designed to empower economically vulnerable adults with financial strategies.
“This gift combines two of our core values — a commitment to philanthropy and financial wellness,” said Josh Lyons, KeyBank’s market president for Oregon and Southwest Washington and commercial banking leader. “This particular program fits well with our mission of helping our clients and the community thrive by achieving financial wellness. We salute The Next Door’s efforts to help our neighbors bolster their financial confidence through awareness and education and put families one step closer to financial independence and self-sufficiency.”
The Next Door, the Gorge’s largest human services 501c3 non-profit organization, serves more than 3000 Gorge community members each year with programs that support and empower, including programs to serve local youth and families, mental health counseling, equity and outreach training and health related services.
“We’re so grateful for KeyBank’s partnership, which comes in many forms,” said Janet Hamada, executive director of The Next Door. “This grant is a wonderful support for our program to help the community, but we’re also thankful to have a banking relationship with KeyBank in Hood River that is built on collaboration and trust.”
