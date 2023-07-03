FISH food drive also featured; Columbia Arts features ‘Bright and Bold’
HOOD RIVER — Visit Hood River will hold July’s First Friday on July 7 from 5-8 p.m. downtown on Oak Street. The theme for July is “Behind The Scenes” and will applaud not only the first responders, but also salute the teams that form city and county public works, the garbage company, tow truck drivers, Hood River County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, and many more who keep the community running behind the scenes.
There will be arts and craft vendors, live music by Jamba Marimba and businesses will keep their doors open late to welcome locals and visitors alike to enjoy the beauty of Hood River.
Oak Street between First and Sixth streets will be closed from 5-8 p.m., with the closures beginning around 4:30 p.m. for set up. Please be advised when parking downtown that day.
Fish Food Bank will also be collecting much needed food and cash donations. Marianne Brevard, director of operations at FISH, urges people to please help.
“FISH is already seeing a sharp spike in demand for food assistance, with new families seeking help in numbers we haven’t experienced in more than a year,” she said. Bring non-perishable food items or make a cash donation.
Columbia Arts features ‘Bright and Bold’
Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., will open at 5 p.m. on First Friday for a viewing of its new show, “Bright and Bold.”
Works by Valerie Ericksen Thomson will be on display in the main gallery through July 30. In the newly christened “Lobby for Local Art,” works by Rachel Harvey and Chas Martin will also be displayed through July 30. For more information, visit www.columbiaarts.org.
The mission of Columbia Arts is to promote and provide an equity based, accessible, arts rich environment in the Columbia Gorge, said a press release.
Commented