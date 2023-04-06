The Dalles Art Center Board has recruited Sally Johnson as interim executive director. Johnson is stepping in to advance the strategic plan recently initiated by the board and help prepare the organization for a permanent executive director, according to a press release from the board.
Johnson and members of the board will be at The Opening Gala for the Gorge Artists Open Studio Tour show on Thursday, April 6, 5 to 7 p.m. to celebrate the local artists in the show and to welcome the community back to The Dalles Arts Center.
As of March 31, the Art Center was within reach of fundraising goal of $3,500 in committed monthly donations, which the board had declared necessary to keep the center open.
“The headway we have made towards the monthly donation goal as well as the generous individual donations gives us confidence to bring on an interim executive director to help us move forward. Additionally, the board is excited to confirm that 2023 Art Center programming will continue, including art exhibits and Summer Art Camp for kids,” said Pam Westland, board president.
Johnson comes to The Dalles Arts Center with over 12 years experience in managing programs, teams, and departments at for-profit and non-profit organizations. Most recently, she was the director of business development for the non-profit organization Oxbow Farm & Conservation in Carnation, Wash. Johnson led development, grants, membership, marketing, partnerships and community engagement programs at Oxbow. She has an MBA in Sustainable Business from Presidio Graduate School and holds an BA in Visual Arts from Bennington College in Vermont.
Johnson is stepping into the interim role with a pro-bono salary, offering her leadership at no cost to the center.
“We are thrilled to have Sally’s leadership as Interim Executive Director. Sally brings experience scaling non-profits with diversified financial plans that include grants, donations and other revenue generating programs. The Board also appreciates Sally’s background and a visual artist and musician,” said board member Philip Mascher.
