The official end of the COVID-19 pandemic emergency will mean major changes this month, including public health care coverage, masking requirements and cutbacks in pandemic data collection.
The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday began to winnow the ranks of the 1.5 million people covered by the Oregon Health Plan, the state’s version of federal low-income Medicaid.
On Tuesday, a statewide masking requirement in healthcare settings will be lifted, with each facility or provider able to continue or end a requirement for face coverings.
OHA said Thursday it was streamlining COVID-19 data reports, with an end to updating whether newly infected cases were vaccinated or not.
President Joe Biden announced at the end of January that he planned on allowing the current COVID-19 state of emergency to lapse on May 11.
The moves come as COVID-19 has settled into a pattern of infection from highly-contagious but individually less virulent omicron subvariants.
The biggest impact of the COVID-19-related changes will be the reinstatement of income eligibility reviews to qualify for the Oregon Health Plan.
The federal Public Health Emergency officially ended Friday, including rules that gave each state wide latitude in deciding qualification for Medicaid programs.
OHA allowed anyone on the Oregon Health Plan to stay in the program indefinitely regardless of a change in their income. A spike in unemployment at the onset of the pandemic swelled the program and once enrolled, the state did not require proof of a change in income status even as employment swung back up.
Today, one out of three Oregonians is covered.
With the end of the federal emergency expected, OHA announced Feb. 13 that the pandemic pause on income verification would end on April 1.
OHA began sending notices on the change and will seek to retain as many residents in the low-cost program as possible.
“We want to do everything we can to make sure Oregon Health Plan members stay covered as long as they are eligible,” OHA Medicaid Director Dana Hittle said in a statement.
