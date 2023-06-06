Paving, resurfacing and bridge repair continues on I-84 between Interstate 205 and Marine Drive (exit 17). This summer, expect:
• Nighttime lane closures and occasional on- and off-ramp closures between I-205 and Troutdale.
• Up to several weekend and nighttime closures of I-84 west at I-205 beginning as soon as late June. We will share closure dates in advance.
• Nighttime closures of I-84 east at I-205. ODOT will share closure dates in advance.
In general, lane and ramp closures will be limited to:
• Sunday to Thursday nights from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• Friday night from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Saturday.
• Saturday night from 7 p.m. to 8:30 a.m. Sunday
When ramps are closed, detour signs will be posted and detour maps will be available on our website.
Toothrock Tunnel to see nighttime lane closures
Night work continues between Multnomah Falls and Cascade Locks are planned through Toothrock Tunnel. In June, travelers can expect:
• Shoulder closures and nighttime single lane closures in both directions of I-84 from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights between Cascade Locks and Multnomah Falls.
The around-the-clock lane closures from Sunday evenings to Thursday afternoons in the Toothrock Tunnel near Bonneville Dam are now complete.
Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail work advances
Construction continues on a new two-mile section of the Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail connecting Viento State Park and Mitchell Point to the east. Work also continues at the nearby Mitchell Point Tunnel segment.
The Viento State Park trailhead for the Historic Highway State Trail heading west toward Starvation Creek has reopened. Travelers can expect:
• Daytime single lane closures on I-84 east Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
• I-84 east Exit 58 to remains closed during construction.
