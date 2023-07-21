The Hattenhauer Distributing Columbia Gorge Hustlers 17U team lost 8-2 to Sunwest Redmond’s 18U squad in an American Legion baseball Single A state playoff game Thursday in Redmond. The Hustlers (14-11) are now in a must win situation as they’ll have to win a 5 p.m. loser’s bracket matchup versus the Tigard Tigers Friday to remain alive in the six-team double elimination tournament, which concludes July 23.
If the Hustlers win Friday, they’ll advance to play in an 8 p.m. contest Saturday against a yet-to-be-determined oppponent. A loss Friday to Tigard would eliminate the Hustlers from the tournament.
Commented