HOOD RIVER — On March 28-29, 24 members of the Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate Team competed at the Oregon State Tournament, held in Monmouth at Western Oregon University.
Fifty-five schools and 371 students competed from around the state, in 18 different events.
“The team competed well throughout the two days, got to stay in the college dorms and experience campus life, and enjoyed the last tournament of the year long season,” said Adviser Ann McDonald.
Senior Zan Lapp place third in Prose. “She has consistently ranked high at tournaments,” said McDonald. “We will miss her as she graduates.”
Sophomores Ryen Heck and Elana Glatter made it into Semis with their Duo Interpretation (a two person skit). Sophomore Riley McNamara broke into Semis in Impromptu Speaking (where you’re given a topic, 30 seconds to prep, and then speak for 5 minutes). Sophomore Ava Moore broke into Semis in Poetry.
“Overall, the team competed well and reminded that Hood River Valley High School, although a small school in the state, is still formidable,” said McDonald.
