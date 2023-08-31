On Sept. 1 the Hood River Valley high School will recognize their Hall of Fame Class of 2023 at halftime of the varsity football game. Alumni will be honored and recognized for their accomplishments during their time at HRVHS.
On Saturday, there will be an awards banquet at 5 p.m. at the Divots Pavilion and Indian Creek Golf Course. Entrance into the banquet will be $20. Contact Hood River Valley High School Athletic Department for further information.
Listed below is the 2023 HRV Hall Of Fame Class.
Andrew Beam - 1990 Football 1st Team All State
---
Chris Brown - 1973 - All-Wilco League and Eastern Washington University Basketball Player
---
Scott Mansur - 1992 - 1st Team All State Baseball Team
---
Bill DeBorde - Head Coach and 1993 Boys Golf Team 3rd in State
(Billy DeBorde, Derek DeBorde, Aron Asai, Ryan Wimmers, John Burton)
---
Rusty Hicks - 1993 - 1st Team All State Catcher/Utility
---
Frannie Ybarra - 2011 - State Champion Wrestling - Collegiate Wrestler
---
1992 3A State Champions Cheer Team
Cheer Adviser Cindy (Schubert) Elliott, Cheer Coach Charlene Ames, Melissa Holloway, Anshu Grover, Michelle Dillard, Erik Ihde, Devin Delozier, Cody Taylor, Heather Shoaf, Marcie Zeman, Theresa Smith, Guy Rowan
---
1998 4 X 400 Relay Team - 25 Year School Record Holders
(Rita Cousins, Jennifer Hedges, Cameo Davis, Dresden Merz)
Commented