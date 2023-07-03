HOOD RIVER — Hood River County School District will be offering free meals to all children under 18 years old now through Aug. 11. Children may eat breakfast and lunch daily at May Street Elementary or they may pick up meals at any of the mobile locations.
May Street Elementary School
Breakfast: 7:15-7:45 a.m.
Lunch: 10:45 a.m. to noon
Cascade Locks
33 SW Wasco St., 8-8:10 a.m.; Ruckel and Taylor Street, 8:20-8:30 a.m.; Forest Lane and Hammond Street, 8:-8:50 a.m.; Forest Lane and Shahala Street, 9-9:10 a.m.
Hood River
Heights 1800 Eighth St., 10:30-10:45 a.m.; Jackson Park, 11-11:15 a.m.
Mid and Upper Valley
Odell Mobile Park, 10-10:15 a.m.; Odell Community Park, 10:25-10:35 a.m.; Mt. Hood Store, 10:45-10:55 a.m.; Parkdale Elementary, 11:05-11:20 a.m.; Parkdale Grange, 11:30-11:40 a.m.; Dee Fire Station, noon to 12:10 p.m.
