Hood River County School District is on track to meet Oregon Department of Education (ODE) and Oregon Health Authority’s (OHA) health metrics to reopen schools for in-person instruction for students in kindergarten through third grade (K-3) by Nov. 9.
Students in 4-12 grades will remain in Comprehensive Distance Learning (CDL) until Feb. 2, 2021, which coincides with the end of Semester One.
In one encouraging metric, as of Friday, there were no known COVID cases among students or staff in the district, superintendent Rich Polkinghorn told Hood River Rotary during the club’s Zoom meeting on Oct. 22.
During the first four weeks of the 2020-21 school year, district students have been learning online. The school district continues to closely monitor COVID-19 data with state and county partners. Each week, HRCSD meets with the Hood River County Health Department staff to review COVID-19 data as it relates to schools reopening. ODE and OHA set health metrics, which are outlined in Ready Schools, Safe Learners, that must be met for a school district to reopen its schools, the district stated in a press release.
“We’re doing a lot of tracing among students and staff and doing a lot of planning with safety in mind,” Polkinghorn told Rotary. “We are in tight communication with the Health Department. We are on track to open K-3, and that has been met with mixed feelings. People are really anxious about going back to school and many are excited.”
Polkinghorn also addressed the question of resuming athletics and activities, which are currently on hold until some level of in-person instruction resumes.
“If we meet the metrics, we are allowed to bring in limited instruction, through academics, and once we start with limited in-person we will start with conditioning for athletes,” said Polkinghorn, who originally came to the district as math teacher and wrestling coach.
“As a former athlete I know how important it (athletecs) is, we know a lot of kids, the reason they come is sports; we know the need to get them together and connected, but we have to make sure we can bring kids on campus for academic reasons.”
OSAA established a schedule for winter sports to run Dec. 28 to March 7, fall sports from Feb. 22 to May 2 and Spring sportrs Feb. 19 to June 17.
Learning needs
“We’re on a pathway to get our kids working out, which is good news,” Polkinghorn said.
HRCSD is prioritizing a return from CDL to in-person instruction for K-3 students so they can build literacy and numeracy skills critical to their future success in school, according to Polkinghorn.
Students that read and do math at grade-level by the end of third grade are more likely to experience success throughout their school years. Having the county’s youngest students on-site will enable HRCSD staff to assess and respond directly and immediately to the varying learning needs of its students.
HRCSD plans to return K-3 students to their neighborhood schools for in-person instruction starting on Monday, Nov. 9, provided that Hood River County continues to meet the metrics for K-3 on-site learning. In-person instruction will occur Monday through Friday with a shortened daily schedule, approximately 7:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. HRCSD will continue to monitor weekly metrics and keep families informed of school reopening plans. Families with K-3 students will receive an email with more information.
Blueprints prepared
Hood River County does not meet ODE and OHA health metrics to reopen schools for in-person instruction for students in grades 4-12. Students in grades 4-12 will remain in CDL until at least Feb. 2.
In order to reopen schools within HRCSD, the school district must develop and submit Operational Blueprints to the school district’s board of directors, ODE, and Hood River County Health Department for review and approval. The Operational Blueprints include the health and safety precautions that schools within HRCSD must follow to safely reopen.
The district administration meets regularly to discuss logistical issues and make recommendations for the Operational Blueprints. The Operational Blueprints were scheduled be presented to the HRCSD board of directors in the public work session on Oct. 28. Following that work session, the blueprints will be sent to ODE and Hood River County Health Department for review and approval.
HRCSD appreciates families’ time and effort dedicated toward supporting their student(s) during online learning, Polkinghorn said in the press release.
The school district invites families to complete the Online Learning Feedback Survey to share their experiences with online learning, either through CDL or Hood River Options Academy (HROA).
HRCSD staff and teachers look forward to seeing students on campuses as soon as it is safe. In the meantime, HRCSD encourages community members to continue to wear a face mask, maintain a physical distance, stay home if sick, and wash hands frequently.
