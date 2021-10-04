The board of directors for Hood River County School District (HRCSD) have adjusted two protocols for school board meetings. The school district will implement these revised protocols on Wednesday, Oct. 13, when the board is scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Nathaniel Coe Administration Center.
HRCSD will limit capacity for in-person attendance. The capacity will be calculated based on the size of the meeting venue. An important part of the formula will be meeting the standards outlined in the district’s COVID-19 protocols, including physical distancing. Participation in board meetings has been higher than expected this school year, said a press release. Due to the number of people attending and the risks behind large groups gathering indoors, limiting the capacity of in-person attendance is prudent. Board meetings will continue to be live streamed for virtual observation. Mask wearing is required indoors at all times, including at HRCSD school board meetings.
HRCSD will continue to provide opportunities for public comment; however, it made two changes to its protocols. Individuals who want to offer public comment must sign up in advance of the meeting. The sign up window is between the end of the preceding meeting and 2 p.m. the day before the meeting at which the individual wants to offer public comment. Public comment sign-ups will not be available at the meeting. Individuals who sign up to offer public comment will be provided the choice to attend the meeting in person or virtually to give their comments. This practice fulfills HB2560, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, and “requires oral and written testimony to be accepted by electronic or virtual means if this testimony would otherwise be accepted in the meeting.”
Individuals who want to provide public comment may reach out to the district office administrative assistant, Meghan West, at meghan.west@hoodriver.k12.or.us. West will reach out to individuals who sign up to speak the day of the meeting to make arrangements.
These practices will be implemented on Wednesday, Oct. 13, and all following school board meetings unless future events dictate a re-evaluation.
Commented