HOOD RIVER — There are three open positions on Hood River County School District’s budget committee, Superintendent Bill Newton announced at the Aug. 15 board meeting held at the Nathaniel Coe Administration Center.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 30 at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/Page/8274.
Vacancies are in Zone 2 (central lower valley), Zone 3 (May Street Elementary area) and Zone 4 (Odell). All are three-year terms that run through June 2026. A map of the district’s zone boundaries is available at www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/Page/245.
The budget committee consists of seven citizens and seven school board directors and meets in May to review the proposed budget, take public comment and approve a budget to be reviewed by the board, said Newton, who was filling in for Doug Holmes, Hood River County School District chief financial officer, at the meeting. Once the budget is approved, it is set for final adoption by the board.
The motion to approve the proposed budget calendar for 2024-2025 passed unanimously. According to that schedule, new budget committee members will be appointed at the Nov. 8 board meeting.
