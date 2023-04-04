Clint Harris has been newly elected to the Hood River Supply Association board, said a press release issued by CEO Michele Jacobs.
Retiring from the board is John Wells, who has served for 15 years.
Serving with Harris are Wade Root, Randy Franz, Adam McCarthy, Jason Sandahl, Brian Nakamura and Jason Moore.
Harris moved to Hood River from Montana in 1990 to teach skiing at Mount Hood and build homes in the Gorge. He graduated from Pacific University’s Doctoral Physical Therapy Program in 2008 and practiced locally until opening a restaurant next to Pine Street Bakery. Harris and wife Megan opened Pine Street Bakery in 2012, which they continue to own and operate.
Harris has been an active board member of Teacup Nordic Ski Area and is serving his second term on the Urban Growth Advisory Council.
Jacobs additionally thanked Hood River Supply’s membership for attending the annual meeting and dinner recently at the Best Western Plus Hood River Inn.
