HOOD RIVER — The Hood River County Library District is hosting Comic Con on Saturday, May 13 from 2-6 p.m. at the Hood River Library. This event is open to all and is free to attend.
The event will feature a range of activities and events for attendees of all ages. From 2-3 p.m., children can enjoy a performance by The Zaniac Alex Zerbe, a world class prop comic entertainer in the Reading Room. The Zaniac has appeared on three national television shows and holds two Guinness World Records.
From 3-4:30 p.m., there will be a Zine/Comic Workshop for teenagers and adults in the Meeting Room, with registration required.
From 4-6 p.m., the event will offer a variety of activities including Hood River Hobbies Board Games in the Reading Room, free comics in the Library of Things area, a casual costume contest, a photo booth, and a raffle. Attendees can also make their own buttons using the button machine available in the Makerspace.
“The Library District is excited to bring the Hood River County Library District Comic Con to the community,” said Rachael Fox, library director, in a press release. “This event is a great opportunity for families and individuals to come together, have fun, and celebrate their love for comics, graphic novels, and other fandoms.”
For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535, info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
Commented