Pandemic brings changes: Online enrollment and delivery system in December
Registrations for the 2020 Hood River County Christmas Project will start Sunday, Nov. 1 and continue through Dec. 7.
The program provides assistance with food and children’s gifts for families in need during the Christmas holiday and benefits Hood River County families that currently meet State of Oregon low income eligibility standards.
Family size is based on the adults/children currently living in the home.
Christmas Project registration does not interfere with SNAP or FISH benefits.
Last year, approximately 470 local families (1,787 total individuals, including 868 children) received Christmas Project benefits.
“This year will be a lot different for The Christmas Project than previous years due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said coordinator Bruce Holmson. “Based on the current and predicted future status of the virus and for the safety of our families in need and our volunteers, the Christmas Project will be mitigating potential virus risks this fall with a completely different approach on how we register our families in need and how we provide and distribute needed food security.”
This year, all 2020 family registrations will be done remotely by phone or online (Bilingual Registration Page) at the website — hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com.
Registration volunteers from the Christmas Project will also phone all of last year’s participating families and re-register them for 2020 if they so desire.
All families will be able to choose a food gift card from four local grocery stores and a toy gift card for each child (0-18 years old) from two local stores and an online toy company.
Instead of coming into the Hood River County Fairgrounds to pick-up their food box, toy bag, and a food gift card, this year the 2020 registered families will be mailed their food gift card and toy gift card(s).
Individual and/or families experiencing homelessness are encouraged to register. The Christmas Project will be coordinating with Hood River Shelter Services and FISH this year to register and receive their gift cards.
Support the project
To contribute to the Hood River County Christmas Project:
• Checks — Mail to PO Box 872, Hood River, OR 97031
• Credit Cards — Visit the website donation page at www.hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com
All donations are tax-deductible (501c3) organization.
• To help by volunteering, visit hoodrivercountychristmasproject.com
